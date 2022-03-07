Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Short Interest Update

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 524,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 41.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,238,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTU opened at $9.92 on Monday. Altitude Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

