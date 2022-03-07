Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATRWF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. 52,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,570. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

