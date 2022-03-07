Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Cormark

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.75 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.63.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

ARR stock traded up C$0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.52. The company had a trading volume of 81,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,387. The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.47 million and a P/E ratio of -180.67. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 164.93, a current ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.