Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $147.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,765.79. 156,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,311.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.