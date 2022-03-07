Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,855,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $34.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,878.64. 22,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3,311.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

