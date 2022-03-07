American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,950 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $54.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 227.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

