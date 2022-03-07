American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $106.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Electric Power traded as high as $96.47 and last traded at $96.47, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.33.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $3,257,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

About American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

