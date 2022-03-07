American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock opened at $172.95 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

