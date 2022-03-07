American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of American Financial Group worth $34,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $137.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.86 and a 1-year high of $146.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

