American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

APEI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $19.67 on Monday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $368.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

