American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APEI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of APEI opened at $19.67 on Monday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $368.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 44,320 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 28,769 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.