Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Update

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMYT. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.