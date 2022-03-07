ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,797,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 3,436,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,989.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $14.90 on Monday. AMS has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

About AMS (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

