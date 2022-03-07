AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.60

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 95124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.
AMTD International Company Profile (NYSE:HKIB)
