Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANRGF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.44. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487. Anaergia has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.