Analysts Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. PACCAR reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $99.48.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,496,000 after buying an additional 101,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

