Analysts Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.65. Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
