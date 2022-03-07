Analysts Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.65. Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

