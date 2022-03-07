Analysts Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.80. SPX FLOW reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $88.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at $1,534,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,969,000 after acquiring an additional 132,266 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,912,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $6,054,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW (Get Rating)

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.