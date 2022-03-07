Analysts Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) will announce $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities also reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities stock opened at $181.66 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

