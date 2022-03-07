Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will post $149.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.70 million and the lowest is $143.06 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $96.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $608.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.71 million to $637.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $600.50 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $688.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,975,579 shares of company stock valued at $51,132,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.06 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,446.04%.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

