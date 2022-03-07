Analysts Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) will announce $447.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $382.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.15 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $728.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

