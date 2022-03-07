Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 7th (ABSI, AVAV, BWB, BWMN, CBNK, CIGI, CYCN, DAR, DORM, EVC)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 7th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Get Absci Corp alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intest (NYSE:INTT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.