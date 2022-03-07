Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $57.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.10 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $57.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $888.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

