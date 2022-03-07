Analysts Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post $2.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.73. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 256.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $11.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $3,178,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,324,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,628,000 after buying an additional 32,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP opened at $100.27 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

