Analysts Expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. Equitable posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.65 on Monday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

