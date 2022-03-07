Analysts Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $0.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 317,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mustang Bio by 25.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 653,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 131,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 43.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 306,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 61,184 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio (Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.