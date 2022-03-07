Analysts Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $101.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.00 million and the highest is $101.40 million. Yext reported sales of $92.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $390.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $391.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $441.77 million, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $450.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Yext’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Yext by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 92,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $845.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

