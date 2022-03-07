Analysts Issue Forecasts for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.02.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

