Analysts Issue Forecasts for RLI Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RLI. Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE:RLI opened at $103.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.41. RLI has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

RLI Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.