Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tricon Residential Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NYSE TCN opened at $14.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.