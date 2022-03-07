Analysts Offer Predictions for OraSure Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OraSure Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSUR. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $542.29 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of -0.35. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

