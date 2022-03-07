Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Endeavour Mining (EDV)

Endeavour Mining (TSE: EDV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/15/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/14/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$1,830.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$2,500.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial.

2/4/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$2,700.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/25/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$47.00 to C$46.00.

1/19/2022 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$2,600.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EDV stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,536. Endeavour Mining plc has a 12-month low of C$23.50 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.354 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

