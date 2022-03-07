Analysts Set Expectations for argenx SE’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of argenx in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee expects that the company will earn ($3.94) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.11.

argenx stock opened at $266.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.08. argenx has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $356.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About argenx (Get Rating)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.