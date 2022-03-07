Analysts Set Expectations for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.43). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Shares of ASND opened at $104.53 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.