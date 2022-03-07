Analysts Set Expectations for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $8.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $282.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 43,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.