Analysts Set Expectations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the year.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

WVE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

WVE opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.