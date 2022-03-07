Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for S&P Global (SPGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI):

3/3/2022 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $473.00 to $486.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $493.00 to $472.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $494.00 to $470.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $540.00 to $497.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2022 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $526.00 to $494.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $509.00 to $511.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $407.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.31 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after buying an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

