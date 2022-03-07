Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stantec (STN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stantec (NYSE: STN):

3/1/2022 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

2/25/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$78.00.

2/24/2022 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/18/2022 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2022 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

STN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.31. 3,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,593. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,079,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after buying an additional 1,013,877 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,529,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stantec by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Stantec by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

