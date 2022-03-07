Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $161.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $180.00.

2/17/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $218.00 to $200.00.

2/17/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $149.00.

2/17/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $160.00.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $101.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 347.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

