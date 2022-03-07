Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/22/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $161.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $180.00.
- 2/17/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $218.00 to $200.00.
- 2/17/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $149.00.
- 2/17/2022 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $160.00.
Shares of IAC stock opened at $101.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 347.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
