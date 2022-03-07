Analyzing Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 2.17% 19.72% 5.45% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -35.41% -31.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $52.16 billion 1.03 -$11.99 billion $0.29 47.31 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$169.07 million ($2.68) -5.53

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 8 0 2.67 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 319.10%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $66.33, indicating a potential upside of 347.59%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets products in the dermatology, dietary supplement, analgesic, gastrointestinal, cold, allergy, sinus and flu, foot care and sun protection categories. The CropScience segment includes seeds and plant traits, crop protection and nonagricultural pest control. The Animal Health segment offers prescription and nonprescription veterinary products. The Covestro segment provides raw materials for polyurethanes; polycarbonate granules and sheets; raw materials for coatings, adhesives and sealants; and by-products of polyether production and of chlorine production and use.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded on July 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

