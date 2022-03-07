Analyzing Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) & QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunrun and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31% QuantumScape N/A -14.45% -12.58%

Volatility and Risk

Sunrun has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantumScape has a beta of 9.5, indicating that its stock price is 850% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.32 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -64.02 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$45.97 million ($0.61) -23.43

QuantumScape has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantumScape, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunrun and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 1 18 0 2.95 QuantumScape 0 3 1 0 2.25

Sunrun currently has a consensus price target of $64.29, suggesting a potential upside of 151.05%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 119.73%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Summary

Sunrun beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

