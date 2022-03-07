Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Up 34.0% in February

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

AVXL opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $789.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.