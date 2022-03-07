AnRKey X ($ANRX) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. AnRKey X has a market cap of $6.54 million and $174,756.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00043113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.02 or 0.06584939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,289.63 or 0.99775399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046820 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,219,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars.

