APA (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.50

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

