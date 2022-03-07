ApeSwap Finance One Day Volume Reaches $1.88 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $32.76 million and $1.88 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.19 or 0.06672307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,046.08 or 0.99926589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048047 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 101,764,432 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

