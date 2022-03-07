Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Holdings Cut by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 47,647 shares during the quarter. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund makes up approximately 2.8% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 22.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AFT traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $15.15. 577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,228. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

