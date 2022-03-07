AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 155,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,584,927 shares.The stock last traded at $5.73 and had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APPH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $573.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

