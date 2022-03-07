Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is StrongBox Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,388,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,213 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,342,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.78. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.