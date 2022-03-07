Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 38,434 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $280,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apple by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $712,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

