Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 394,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of AIT opened at $100.52 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $109.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

